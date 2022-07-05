Rocky Top man arrested in connection to several fires

A 28-year-old man was arrested early Friday on charges stemming from a series of fires in Rocky Top.

Rocky Top Police say that 28-year-old Nathaniel A. Seiber was arrested on a total of 16 counts of setting fire to personal property, as well as four counts of theft under $1000 and one count each of reckless burning and shoplifting following an investigation into several recent fires in the Glenn Avenue area of town.

As of Tuesday morning (7/5), Seiber remained in custody on bonds totaling $35,000.