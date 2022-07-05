Nathaniel A. Seiber (ACSO)

Rocky Top man arrested in connection to several fires

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 310 Views

A 28-year-old man was arrested early Friday on charges stemming from a series of fires in Rocky Top.

Rocky Top Police say that 28-year-old Nathaniel A. Seiber was arrested on a total of 16 counts of setting fire to personal property, as well as four counts of theft under $1000 and one count each of reckless burning and shoplifting following an investigation into several recent fires in the Glenn Avenue area of town.

As of Tuesday morning (7/5), Seiber remained in custody on bonds totaling $35,000.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Jobs4TN website back up and running

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has completed the testing phase of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.