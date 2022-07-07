Rockwood PD K9 Odin passes away

Jim Harris Local News

(BBB-TV) The Rockwood Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Odin who passed away over the holiday weekend. Officer Charlie Haubrich was Odin’s handler. Haubrich is currently out of town. Haubrich plans to have a celebration of life soon.

BBB-TVs Dudley Evans spoke with Chief Bill Stinnett who said that the toxicology report from the veterinarian did not show any toxins and his organs didn’t appear to have any blockage. Stinnett said it appears he may have had heart issues with the excitement of the fireworks from the July 4th holiday.

Odin was at a residence in the Swan Pond Community while his partner Officer Haubrich was on vacation.

We would like to pass along our condolences to the Rockwood Police Department and especially to Charlie Haubrich in the passing of his K-9 partner, Odin.

