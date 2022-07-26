Roane State hosting simultaneous orientations for students, parents

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College is hosting special orientation sessions for parents and family members of new students this summer. The parent and family sessions will run concurrently with student orientations so everyone can visit campus at the same time.

Parents and family members will learn about student services, paying fees, tutoring, and safety and security, among other topics during the sessions.

“We want to equip our parents and family members with information that will help provide even more support for students as they embark on this new journey,” explained Maria Gonzales, director of the college’s Office of Parent and Family Engagement.

A Parent/Family Handbook and materials regarding the college’s Parent/Family portal will be provided, as well as an opportunity to sign up for the portal while in attendance. College swag items will be handed out while supplies last. Snacks will also be available throughout the event.

This summer’s remaining orientation schedule is as follows:

· July 26: Scott County Campus at 5:30 p.m. ET

Community Room (this event also serves Campbell County students)

· August 3: Oak Ridge Campus at 1 p.m. ET

Main lobby in the Coffey-McNally Building

· August 4: Cumberland County Campus at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET)

Community Room

· August 9: Roane County Campus at 1 p.m. ET

O’Brien Theatre lobby in the O’Brien Building

Campuses not hosting New Student Orientation will be offering Parent/Family Workshops. These will be an abbreviated version of orientation but will provide much of the same information. The remaining dates for workshops are:

· July 28: Loudon County campus at 6 p.m. ET

Room 135

If you have any questions about these events or resources for parents and families of Roane State students, please contact Maria Gonzales by calling (865) 882-4628 or emailing gonzalesmr@roanestate.edu.

Questions about new student orientation can be directed to Jennifer Fugate at (865) 882-4570 or fugatejj@roanestate.edu. Information is also posted online at www.roanestate.edu/nso.