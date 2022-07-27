Roane authorities nab teen suspect in NC thefts

Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Rockwood Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection to two North Carolina truck and gun thefts on Tuesday morning.

As our partners at BBB-TV were first to report, the arrest happened around 8:30 am Tuesday, after officials from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina informed their local counterparts that the suspect could be in the Rockwood area.

Officials located the teen sleeping in the stolen truck in the parking lot of the Rockwood Walmart and took him into custody without incident. While no guns were found at the scene, officials said the vehicle was safely recovered and the boy was taken to a juvenile detention facility awaiting a trip back to North Carolina.

