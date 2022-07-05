Republicans holding campaign event Saturday

(Submitted) Saturday, July 9th at 5:30 pm is your chance to personally meet the Republican candidates seeking office in the August 4th election.

This candidate “rally” will be held outdoors at the Oak Ridge Alliance Church, 109 Raleigh Road, in Oak Ridge. You’ll hear from them on stage and also have the opportunity to casually meet them at their table. Be the new friend who gets to know them and shares your concerns about our local government.

There will be food trucks for dinner so bring a little money and have a night on the town! If you have any questions email Amy Poteet with the Anderson County Federated Republican Women at acfrw@gmail.com.

