RCSO arrests man in connection to May double homicide

Jim Harris

Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide that occurred in May.

Lonnie Dale Wright (RCSO booking photo)

In a press release, the RCSO says that Lonnie Dale Wright was arrested Monday evening at a home in Harriman in connection to the deaths of Steve Groover and Cindy Scruggs, whose bodies were found inside their locked house on Buck Creek Road on May 16th. Wright was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as one count each of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators have not publicly commented on the cause of the couple’s deaths but did say at the time of the incident that both bodies were sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for autopsies.

As of this morning (7/27/22), Wright was being held on bonds totaling $2 million bond and is due in court on August 9th.

