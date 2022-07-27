Public bus tours back underway at DOE sites

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

The Department of Energy’s popular public bus tours have resumed in Oak Ridge after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tours began running again on July 11, and are scheduled to continue through November.

The tours, which depart from the American Museum of Science & Energy, and take about three and a half hours, allow visitors to see all three DOE sites on the Oak Ridge Reservation, including the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12, and the East Tennessee Technology Park.

Officials say that this year’s tour is the first to feature the newly constructed K-25 History Center, which opened just weeks before the pandemic began. The K-25 History Center is a project of DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, or OREM.

Among the other stops, visitors on the bus tour go inside the Graphite Reactor at ORNL, which houses the world’s oldest reactor and served as the pilot plant that led to the first production of plutonium.

For more, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Early voting update after 10 days

Early voting for the August 4th elections in Tennessee continues through this Saturday, July 30th. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.