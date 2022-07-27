Public bus tours back underway at DOE sites

The Department of Energy’s popular public bus tours have resumed in Oak Ridge after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tours began running again on July 11, and are scheduled to continue through November.

The tours, which depart from the American Museum of Science & Energy, and take about three and a half hours, allow visitors to see all three DOE sites on the Oak Ridge Reservation, including the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12, and the East Tennessee Technology Park.

Officials say that this year’s tour is the first to feature the newly constructed K-25 History Center, which opened just weeks before the pandemic began. The K-25 History Center is a project of DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, or OREM.

Among the other stops, visitors on the bus tour go inside the Graphite Reactor at ORNL, which houses the world’s oldest reactor and served as the pilot plant that led to the first production of plutonium.

