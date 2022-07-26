Phyllis June Moles, age 77

Phyllis June Moles, age 77, entered into her eternal rest on Monday, July 18th, 2022.   Phyllis was a loving and giving person who loved her church and her family. She was a member of First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN. 

Phyllis dedicated over 30 years of service to working as a waitress at Gus’s Restaurant here in Knoxville.  

She will be fondly remembered by her friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Edna Moody; daughter, Donna Moles; sister, Mary Lynne Turner, and grandson, Brandon Moles.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin Moles of Knoxville, TN; son, Benjamin Moles Jr. of Knoxville, TN; daughters, Robbin Simmons (Rodney) of Round Rock, TX, Melissa Summers (Nathanael) of Powell, TN; grandchildren, Lexi Moles, Dustin Moles, Christopher Summers, Aaron Simmons, and she is also survived by five great grandchildren.

The family welcomes friends to join them for a visitation at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, July 23rd , 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Phyllis’s celebration of life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Bishop Billy McCool and Pastor Mark McCool officiating.  Interment will be at Brookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, July 23 rd , 2022 at 2:00 p.m. 

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

