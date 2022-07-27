Perlaza swats two, Smokies take opener, 7-6

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (50-41, 13-9) won for the 50th time in 2022 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium, as they opened a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons (42-49, 11-11) with a 7-6 win. Outfielder Yonathan Perlaza was the hero for the Smokies, as he launched a pair of home runs in the victory.

Perlaza put the Smokies on the board in the third inning with a two-run shot, his first of the night. He went deep again in the seventh inning, breaking a 5-5 tie with another two-run blast, his 13th of the season. Perlaza finished the night with 5 RBIs.

On the mound, RHP Samuel Reyes (4-0) worked 2.2 innings in relief to earn the win. He bounced back from allowing two home runs in the fifth and struck out six batters. Max Bain pitched a scoreless eighth, and Bailey Horn earned his third save in the ninth inning, striking out the final three batters after giving up a run.

The Smokies will be back in action on Wednesday Night at Smokies Stadium with the second game of their series against the Birmingham Barons. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send LHP Jordan Wicks (0-1, 9.00) to the mound against LHP Garrett Davila (4-2, 4.70).