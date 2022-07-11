Pat Duncan (Nana), 75, of Oliver Springs

Pat Duncan (Nana), as her grandkids called her, age 75, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Friday July 8th, surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs. Duncan was born November 1st, 1946 in Anderson County. She was a lifelong resident of the Oliver Springs area. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, and Nana. Pat was an excellent cook as she enjoyed cooking for her family and coworkers. In her early years she was an owner and operator of local restaurant, the Dixie Diner. She also enjoyed being a softball coach, and player, for Norwood Boys and Girls Club in her free time. She retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (X-10) after a fulfilling career to care for her father.

Her hobbies included watching the Atlanta Braves, anything to do with the Tennessee Vols, watching her grandkids play sports, playing bingo, going to casinos, bowling, tending to her flowers, spending time in the sun, traveling to the beach, and hosting pool parties for anyone and everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ruby White, by brother, Charles (Sonny) White, sister in law, Kathy White, and brother in law, Max Whatley. She was also preceded in death by her best friends Avon Freels, and Mary Goble.

Pat is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charlie Duncan of Oliver Springs; by son Richard Duncan and Amy of Oliver Springs; by daughter Telena Bowling and husband James of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren Nicholas and Chesney Bowling, Abby Bowling, Breana and Phillip Kyker, Noah Wilson, and Wyatt Wilson.

She is also survived by sisters, Lorene Whatley of Oliver Springs and Machelle White of Clinton; by brother Lonnie White and Dova of Clinton. By several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and all the special friends and caregivers; Brooke Hamby and Jennifer Higginbotham. Her best friends, Nancy Whitehead, Jada Jewett, and Tee Manning. As well as all those that called her Nana and she treated as her own; Raegan, Lyla, Harrison, Mabry, AlliRay, Valerey, Jax, Blair, Cam, Emma, Chloe, Isaiah, Landon, Xavier and Keela.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 12th 5-7pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Pastor Robby Leach officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 13th at 11am.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in honored to serve the Duncan family.

Online guest book is available at www.sharpfh.com