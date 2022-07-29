ORFD reminds residents to keep hydrant access clear

In an effort to make sure first responders can see them when they need them, officials with the Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind residents to keep fire hydrants on their properties visible.

If a resident does not keep a 3-foot clearance around the hydrant, there could be a delay in accessing the water needed to put out a fire nearby. City code states the space shall be maintained and if it is not, the City may remove, cut, prune, or clear the area.

In an emergency fire situation, fire crews will do what they need to do to gain access. If the vegetation surrounding the hydrant causes it not to be visible or accessible, the City has the authority to remove it without notice.

“We are in the process of repainting hydrants to make them easier to see and have been noticing a lot of overgrown vegetation obstructing access to hydrants,” said Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard. “So, we would really like to give residents, who may not be aware of this ordinance, an opportunity to maintain the area on their own so that it is cleared in the way they’d like their property around it to appear before we come in and do it ourselves.”

To view City Codes related to pruning and clearance around a fire hydrant, visit www.OakRidgeTN.gov/department/FireDept/Safety/Fire-Hydrant-Codes-and-Policies.

As always, the Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).