OR Senior Pool Party next week

Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be sponsoring its annual Senior Citizens Pool Party at the Outdoor Pool next week.

The pool, located at 172 Providence Road, is reserved exclusively for seniors 50 and older on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be games and door prizes along with the opportunity to swim in one of the largest spring-fed pools in the Southeast.

A light lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis while it lasts. The event is free to seniors age 50 and older, but please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve your spot by July 29.

Please note that the Senior Center building will be closed until 1 p.m. that day so come out and join us for some fun in the sun!

Like them on Facebook, check our website at www.oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or give us a call at (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior

Center.