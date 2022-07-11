OR Community Band’s ‘Back to School’ concert announced

On Sunday, August 7th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual “Back to School” Concert” at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge.

The performance will begin at 7 pm and admission is free.

According to the band’s announcement, ‘This concert will feature music familiar to children and adults.” You are invited to bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating ad enjoy a relaxing evening of musical entertainment.

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will provide refreshments.

Find more information online at www.orcb.org, by calling 865-202-2773, or by finding the band on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand