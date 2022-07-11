OR Community Band’s ‘Back to School’ concert announced

Jim Harris 53 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

On Sunday, August 7th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual “Back to School” Concert” at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge.

The performance will begin at 7 pm and admission is free.

According to the band’s announcement, ‘This concert will feature music familiar to children and adults.” You are invited to bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating ad enjoy a relaxing evening of musical entertainment.

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will provide refreshments. 

Find more information online at www.orcb.org, by calling 865-202-2773, or by finding the band on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CHS Band holding car wash Saturday

Come get your car washed by the Clinton High School Band this Saturday, July 16th, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.