Oak Ridge fireworks display details

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is sponsoring its annual fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day once again. The display will be held in A.K. Bissell Park on July 4th and is scheduled to begin at dark, around 9:45 p.m. In order to set up for the event, the walking trails in Bissell Park will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. the morning of the event.

The Oak Ridge Community Band will perform prior to the fireworks. The concert is free, but donations are accepted by the band to help cover the cost of equipment and other expenses. The music is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating. A safety zone will be established by the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Please sit only in the designated areas.

WHAT: Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Display WHEN: Monday, July 4, 2022

Music at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. WHERE: A.K. Bissell Park

1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way. Drivers should also not park on private property, unless they have obtained permission from the owner.

As a reminder, the discharge of fireworks within Oak Ridge city limits is prohibited.

For more information on this event, visit the City of Oak Ridge Facebook page, @CityofOakRidge. You can also call the Oak Ridge Fire Department for additional information at (865) 425-3520.