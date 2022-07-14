Oak Ridge cleanup continues

The Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) and its cleanup contractor UCOR say they are poised to significantly alter the landscape at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in the coming months.

Crews are nearing the final stages of deactivation inside two former research reactor facilities, namely the Bulk Shielding Reactor, known as Building 3010, and the Low Intensity Test Reactor, known as Building 3005. They are also beginning efforts at the Oak Ridge Research Reactor, known as Building 3042.

These structures are located in the heart of ORNL, according to a UCOR press release, and their demolition will eliminate risks, clear land for research missions, and enhance access to a component of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

The Bulk Shielding Reactor was built in the 1950s for radiation shielding studies. Crews removed asbestos from the facility and recently filled the 27-foot-deep reactor pool with a concrete mixture to prepare the building for demolition this fall.

An aerial view of the central campus area at Oak Ridge National Laboratory that the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management will be transforming in the months ahead. Demolition is scheduled to begin on Building 3010 (front right) this fall followed by Building 3005 (back right) later this year. Crews are also conducting cleanup projects in Building 3042 (left). (Photo submitted)

Next door, other teams are preparing the Low Intensity Test Reactor for its teardown. That facility started operating as a training reactor in 1951 and ended operations in 1968. Crews have completed numerous pre-demolition activities are now underway to prepare it for demolition later this year, according to officials.

Projects have also begun in the nearby Oak Ridge Research Reactor. Constructed in 1955, this isotope production and irradiation facility operated until 1987, and it was defueled in 1989. In recent years, OREM discovered a slow seep from the reactor pool. Workers drained the pool and removed the highly irradiated components.