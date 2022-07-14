Norris PD, ACFJC to host event aimed at protecting elderly

(From Norris Bulletin) On Wednesday, July 20, the Norris Police Department will be hosting the Anderson County Family Justice Center for a community event focused on Elder Financial Abuse. The Family Justice Center, along with representatives from the CREVAA program (Collaborative response to elder and vulnerable adult abuse) and the SHIP program (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) will be giving a presentation on the most common scams, how to avoid them, and what to do should you find yourself or a loved one a victim.

This valuable information will also cover signs to look for among friends and family to help identify other potential victims. The event will take place at the Norris Community Building in the conference room, located at 20Chestnut Drive, Norris TN 37828. This is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided by the nonprofit CSNPF (Citizens in Support of the Norris Police and Fire Departments) as long as they remain available. Please mark your calendar for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.