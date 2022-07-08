New doctor joins Summit Medical Group of Oak Ridge

(Submitted) Sonali Deo, M.D., has joined Summit Medical Group of Oak Ridge as a family physician and currently is accepting new patients.

Sonali Deo, M.D. (Photo by Summit Medical)

Dr. Deo specializes in family medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She earned her Bachelor of Science in biology from Sathaye College in 1992 and Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Pravara Medical College in Loni, Maharashtra, India, in 1999. Prior to joining Summit, she practiced at Oliver Springs Family Physicians and as a member of the medical staff at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

Summit Medical Group of Oak Ridge is located at 801 Oak Ridge Turnpike and is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 865-483-3172.

Summit Medical Group is East Tennessee’s largest primary care organization. For more information, visit www.summitmedical.com.