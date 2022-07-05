NASCAR: Reddick outduels Elliott, Gibbs overtakes Larson in wild Wisconsin weekend

(Reid Spencer) It was a dogfight between two drivers, pure and simple.

It was Tyler Reddick who outdueled pole winner Chase Elliott in the intense mano-a-mano battle in Sunday‘s Kwik Trip 250 at Road America.

The victory was Reddick‘s first in the NASCAR Cup Series, making him the fifth first-time winner this season. As the 13th different winner this year, Reddick shrank the Playoff bubble by one position.

With seven races left before the cutoff race at Daytona, there are currently three playoff positions available on points. Reddick‘s victory bumped 10th-place finisher Kevin Harvick below the Playoff cut line.

Elliott dominated the first two stages but won neither, choosing to pit before the end of the runs to preserve track position. And on the final green-flag pit stop on Lap 44 of 62, Elliott narrowly beat Reddick off pit road to start the last green-flag run.

But Reddick kept Elliott in his sights.

Indeed. Reddick closed on Elliott on Lap 46 and outbraked the No. 9 Chevrolet into Turn 5, getting the nose of his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet beside the left rear quarter-panel of Elliott‘s car.

Reddick pulled even up the hill into left-hand Turn 6 and cleared Elliott off the corner. Elliott fought back through Turns 7 and 8, but Reddick pulled clear in the Carousel.

At the time, the pass was for third place, given that Denny Hamlin and Harrison Burton still had pit stops to make. On Lap 47 Reddick overtook Burton for the lead and gradually pulled away in the closing laps.

He crossed the finish line 3.304 seconds ahead of Elliott and 21.138 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Kyle Larson.

Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez finished fourth and fifth, respectively, as Chevrolets swept the top five positions.

Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, AJ Allmendinger and Harvick completed the top 10. Martin Truex Jr. drove the top-finishing Toyota to a 13th-place result.

For more on Sunday’s race, follow this link to the MRN website.

(Reid Spencer) With a masterful pass of pole winner Kyle Larson on the final lap of overtime, Ty Gibbs won Saturday‘s Henry 180 at Road America.

Larson took the white flag in the lead, but Gibbs had a better run down the frontstretch and dogged Larson‘s No. 17 Chevrolet through Turns 1 and 2. Gibbs took advantage of an opening to the inside in Turn 3 and powered his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota past Larson for the lead and the win.

For more on Saturday’s race, follow this link to the MRN website.