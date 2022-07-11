NASCAR: Elliott, Hill notch home state wins, Kligerman takes Truck race

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Chase Elliott is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and currently the 2022 title leader. But finally scoring a dramatic victory Sunday afternoon at his home track — Atlanta Motor Speedway — in front of a vocal and adoring home crowd ranks right up there as far as he‘s concerned.

Elliott‘s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led a race-best 97 of the 260 laps and held off a charging field to win Sunday‘s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, ultimately securing the trophy when the caution flag came out in the closing portion of the frenzied final lap.

Corey LaJoie, who was dueling it out with Elliott on the last lap, brought out that caution after hitting the wall in Turn 1 in a final attempt to pull alongside and pass Elliott for what would have also been a popular first-career NASCAR Cup Series victory for the well-liked LaJoie.

With 27 lead changes among 12 drivers and 13 caution periods, it was an eventful day on the newly-reconfigured and repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway‘s 1.54-mile track, hosting its second event on its new layout. And there was plenty of drama from the hometown kid winning his series-best third race of the year to several dust-ups among popular drivers.

Ross Chastain, who had a busy day on track and was part of a couple of those incidents, rallied to finish runner-up to Elliott. Team Penske rookie Austin Cindric — winner of the season-opening Daytona 500 — finished third, with Petty GMS Motorsports‘ Erik Jones and Team Penske‘s Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five. Chastain‘s Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez was sixth, followed by Justin Haley, Aric Almirola, Cole Custer and Harrison Burton rounding out the top 10.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Radio trouble prevented driver Austin Hill from being able to speak to his Richard Childress Racing crew during the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he sure understood the final hand signal.

Number one. The Georgia native, 28, won at his hometown track for the first time in his NASCAR career — holding off JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry by a mere .111-second —the closest Xfinity Series race finish in track history and another fitting number nod to Hill‘s finish.

His 73 laps led in the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet was most on the day and the most of his young NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

Truex finished third, followed by Reddick — who became a first-time NASCAR Cup Series winner last week — and reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric. Noah Gragson and his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier were sixth and seventh, followed by Landon Cassill, Riley Herbst and A.J. Allmendinger.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Parker Kligerman may be a popular television race commentator but the 31-year-old Connecticut driver reminded the NASCAR world that he is first a race car driver, winning Saturday’s inaugural O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in a highly spirited closing-laps battle with Zane Smith.

Ultimately, Kligerman held off the three-time race winner Smith – the two crossing the line in close formation with Kligerman’s No. 75 Henderson Racing Chevrolet taking a .119-second margin of victory in a race that concluded with all the drama expected of a road course event.

Carson Hocevar finished third with Stewart Friesen and Christian Eckes rounding out the top five. Chandler Smith, Kaz Grala, Derek Kraus and Colby Howard finished sixth through ninth with Hailie Deegan earning a 10th-place finish – her first top 10 of the 2022 season.

