Memory Magic Scrapbook event returns to Oak Ridge in September

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 42 Views

(OR Recreation & Parks press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host its 17th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook event at the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, 2022. This is a traditional-style, low-tech event. Friday and Saturday include vendors, a crop area, classes, and a masseuse.

The vendor area will be open to participants from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors include home party businesses, scrapbook stores and general craft stores located from all over the region.

The crop area will be open to registered participants only. Cropping will begin at 8 a.m. each morning and close at 10 p.m. both evenings. Online registration begins Aug. 16. To register online, visit http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/memory-magic-scrapbook-event/. Walk-in registration will be taken Aug. 16 beginning at 8 a.m. each morning. The cost to crop is $25 per day.

For more information, visit the Memory Magic Scrapbook Event page or email Robert at plawler@oakridgetn.gov.

