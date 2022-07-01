MEDIC reporting O+, O- blood types at ‘critical’ level

As we told you earlier this week, MEDIC Regional Blood Center says that blood product usage continues to be high, with demand and usage for O Negative and O Positive blood types each higher than they have been in the previous six weeks, and now, inventory levels are currently critical.

MEDIC will be offering a $15 e-gift card to all first-time donors from July 5th through 9th. Donors must have a valid email address to receive the link, and all links will be distributed on July 11.

Additionally, MEDIC is competing against Blood Assurance from July 5th through the 9th. The blood center to collect the most red blood cells will be deemed the winner. All donors will receive a ticket to an upcoming TN Smokies Baseball game.

As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to offer a $5000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that has the most blood product donors this summer. Each donation is worth one point, and the nonprofit with the most points on August 31 will earn the grant.

MEDIC and UWGK will also offer $1000 mini-grants in June and July.

All local nonprofits are eligible to win. Donors must complete a voting card or email their donation date, location, and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.