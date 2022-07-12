MEDIC: Blood usage ‘high,’ supplies of most blood types ‘low to critical’

Blood product usage continues to be high, according to MEDIC Regional Blood Center, and that its inventory is at low to critical levels for most blood types.

As always, MEDIC is offering incentives for blood donors during the summer months, when the need for blood outstrips the supply of donors, and with that in mind, MEDIC has extended its Bruster’s “pint for a pint coupon” promotion through Wednesday (7/13).

Next week, Monday, July 18th through Friday, July 22nd, MEDIC staff will be grilling hot dogs at various locations from. Throughout that week, donors will receive a hot dog, chips, and drink, as well as a ticket to a Tennessee Smokies baseball game, a MEDIC summer t-shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon, and the chance to win one of several prizes.

As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to offer a $5000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that has the most blood product donors this summer. Each donation is worth one point, and the nonprofit with the most points on August 31 will earn the grant.

MEDIC and UWGK will also offer a $1000 mini-grant in July.

All local nonprofits are eligible to win. Donors must complete a voting card or email their donation date, location, and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.