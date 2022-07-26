Mark A. Fandrich of Clinton passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 22, 1966, in St, Louis, Missouri. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He worked at Ultra Tech, where he loved his job, also the family would like to thank them. Mark is preceded in death by, father, Marvin Fandrich; grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Mark is survived by:

Significant other……. Linda Knight and family

Mother…………………. Joy Greenwald

Brothers……………….. Jimmy, Kelly and Johnny

Sister…………………….. Kelly

Children………………… Justin, Kirsten, Megan and Brittney

Best Friend……………. Sammy Lewis

No services will be held. www.holleygamble.com