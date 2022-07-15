Man charged with child rape in Roane

A Kentucky man has been arrested in Roane County, charged with raping a child.

30-year-old Tyler Adam Robinson of Middlesboro, Kentucky was arrested this week by Harriman Police and booked into the Roane County Jail on charge each of child rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Police in Middlesboro contacted their counterparts in Harriman in December in reference to a complaint of sexual assault of a child that had been reported to them.

The alleged abuse occurred over a two-year period between 2017 and 2019 in Harriman, according to authorities.

Robinson is being held on bonds totaling $10,000 and is set to appear in court on July 26th.