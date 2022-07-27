Lynette Marie Foster, 41, of Oliver Springs

Lynette Marie Foster, age 41 of Oliver Springs, passed away after battling an illness for many years.

Lynette was born on July 2, 1981 and lived most of her life in the Oliver Springs area. She was a graduate of Coalfield High School, Class of 1999 and attended Beech Park Baptist Church. Lynette had a special love for dogs and she was passionate about taking them in and caring for them until she found them a good home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Woody Foster; grandparents, Jean Seiber, Dewitt Seiber, and Edith Foster.

Survivors include her mother, Lynda Foster; children, Brooke Tollett and Xander Martin; brother, Woody “Tee” Foster; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and friends.

A special “thank you” to Amanda Woods, Larry and Sheila Smith, and Amedysis Hospice for the care shown to Lynette.  

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Foster family. www.sharpfh.com.

