Lindy Noelle Reeverts age 43, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1979, in Anderson County to the late Paul and Susan Reeverts. Lindy graduated from Clinton High School in 1997. For many years Lindy worked for Anderson County Animal Hospital in Norris as a vet technician. Throughout her life Lindy loved working with animals with a special passion for dogs. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Edyth Williams of Clinton and Edward & Margaret Reeverts.

She is survived by her sister, Lexie Scott & husband Christopher of Oak Ridge; nephew, Henri Scott; niece, Stella Scott; very dear friends, Tracy Pesterfield and Carolyn Lefevers; host of other special friends and cousins.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com