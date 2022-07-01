Lindy Noelle Reeverts age 43, of Clinton

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 150 Views

Lindy Noelle Reeverts age 43, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence.  She was born March 9, 1979, in Anderson County to the late Paul and Susan Reeverts.  Lindy graduated from Clinton High School in 1997.  For many years Lindy worked for Anderson County Animal Hospital in Norris as a vet technician.  Throughout her life Lindy loved working with animals with a special passion for dogs.  In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Edyth Williams of Clinton and Edward & Margaret Reeverts.

She is survived by her sister, Lexie Scott & husband Christopher of Oak Ridge; nephew, Henri Scott; niece, Stella Scott; very dear friends, Tracy Pesterfield and Carolyn Lefevers; host of other special friends and cousins.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Sarah Mefford, age 68 of Rocky Top

Sarah Mefford, age 68 of Rocky Top, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.