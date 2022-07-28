Lela Diggs Delmonte was born on September 15, 1926 on a farm in the Bethel Community of Anderson County. She lived there until she was 16 when the farm was appropriated by the government for use in the Manhattan Project. She had many fond memories of her childhood there with her family. She passed away on July 26, 2022 at her home in Clinton with her son by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Delmonte Jr., son, Michael D. Delmonte, parents – Odus and Myrtle Keith Diggs, sister – Naomi Diggs Luttrell, brothers – Dewey K. Diggs and Frank L. Diggs. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Jenifer Delmonte, grandchildren Amber Robinson (Anthony), Ryan Delmonte (Nichole), Dustin and Jessica Delmonte, Samantha Mitchell, Amy Delmonte, and Christopher Smiley (Melinda), nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was a long-time member of the Clinton First Baptist Church. She enjoyed the activities of the XYZ program as long as her health permitted. She was an excellent bowler and she and her husband bowled in several area leagues. They were also very involved with the local AARP chapter. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed University of Tennessee sports.

Visitation will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Lela Delmonte during her last days. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com