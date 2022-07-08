League of Women Voters holding Oak Ridge candidate forums

(League of Women Voters) To promote informed and active participation in government, the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will hold two forums for local candidates on Oak Ridge ballots in the August 4 Roane County and Anderson County General Elections.

Both forums are free and open to the public in the Goff Building, Room 107, at Roane State Community College, 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge.

The Roane County Candidate Forum will be held on Tuesday, July 12th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Candidates with opposition have been invited to speak and answer questions from the audience. Candidates with opposition include four candidates for County Executive; two candidates for Register of Deeds; two candidates for Chancellor, 9th Judicial District; four candidates for County Commission District 4; and four candidates for School Board District 3 and 4. Candidates for office who have no opposition will be introduced.

Early voting begins Friday, July 15, and ends Saturday, July 30. Roane County residents can vote early at the First Christian Church, 100 Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge. Hours are 9am . To 5 pm. Monday-Friday and 9 am.to1 pm on Saturdays.

Roane County voting hours on August 4 are 8 am to 8 pm.

More information is available at the Roane County Election Commission website at www.roaneelections.com.

The Anderson County Forum will be held on Thursday, July 14, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Candidates with opposition have been invited to speak and answer questions from the audience. Candidates with opposition include two candidates for Sheriff; three candidates for County Commission District 6; three candidates for County Commission District 7; and four candidates for County Commission District 8. Candidates for office with no opposition will be introduced.

Early voting begins Friday, July 15, and ends Saturday, July 30. Anderson County residents can vote early at the Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den) at 102 Robertsville Road from 10 am to 6 pm. Monday-Friday and 9 am to noon on Saturday. Anderson County voting hours on Election Day are 9 am to 8 pm.

More information is available at the Anderson County Election Commission website at www.acelect.com.

