Larry Stephen Phillips, age 75, of Norris

Larry Stephen Phillips, age 75, of Norris, TN went home to our heavenly father on July 13th, 2022.  Larry served in the Air Force, was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from X-10.

Larry was prededed in death by his mother, Kate Phillips.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Anna Phillips; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Kristin Phillips; grandchildren Mason and Jaycee Phillips; father, Cork Phillips; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barb and Jesse Moles, Mickey and Tim Daulstrom, PJ Poore, Lonnie and Ellen Poore, Ernie and Karen Poore; as well as many nieces and nephews.  He also leaves his 2 special dogs, Zane and Dexter.

Larry was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather.  He loved to hunt and took many trips with his son, grandson and numerous other family and friends to Michigan and Kansas each year.

A memorial service will not be held at this time. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

