Kingston officer avoids, crash, arrests the other driver

Saturday in Kingston, a police officer narrowly avoided a crash with an allegedly intoxicated driver and then arrested that man.

According to a Kingston PD press release, shortly after 2 am last Saturday, July 23rd, Patrol Officer Marie Watson had been traveling west on Race Street when an eastbound vehicle swerved into her lane, almost causing a collision that was avoided only by the officer’s quick response. Watson turned around and pulled the driver over and made contact with 26-year-old Austin Alan Melton of Philadelphia, Tennessee.

Melton admitted to “drinking a few” when asked if he had consumed any alcohol. A strong odor of marijuana was also coming from the vehicle, according to the release. Melton had what was described as “slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and was having trouble concentrating,” according to the report, and after failing standardized field sobriety tasks, was placed under arrest for DUI.

Two glass pipes were recovered from the vehicle as well as 15.8 grams of marijuana. Melton was charged with DUI, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.