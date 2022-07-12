Josephine (Jo) Leffew Bryant, age 92, of Rockwood, took flight to rejoin her heavenly family Monday, July 11, 2022. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is at peace in the arms of Jesus Christ.

“Born thirty years too soon,” she always said. Always laughing, living life, and actually growing up with her children, she stayed young at heart being a special parent to her five children.

Josephine was born February 21, 1930 in Rockwood, a member of the Christian Church and later the New Hope Baptist Church. She loved her God and praised his name as her Lord and Savior.

Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe Leffew and Mamie Clowers; brother, Eugene Clowers; and sisters, Margaret East, Pearl Finley and Katherine Litton.

Josephine is survived by her son, William F. Bryant of Kingston; daughter, Cheryl D. Pollitt (Tim) of Knoxville; son, Stephen A. Bryant of Rockwood; daughter, Crystal E. Couch of Rockwood; and son, Barry D. Bryant (Samantha) of Evansville. Josephine is also survived by special granddaughter, Stephanie East and great-granddaughter, Brianne Bohrer who helped keep her young, with shopping trips for holiday costumes, jeep rides with the top down, eating too much fast food, watching movies together and being a little mischievous at times. Josephine was blessed with fifteen grandchildrenand twenty-five great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the many wonderful cousins, nephews, nieces, other family and friends who shared her amazing life. A special thanks to extra special friends Dan Brier, Martha Clowers, and Annette Lowery. A special thanks as well to the staff of Summit View of Knoxville, especially those in the Jamestown unit who became Josephine’s extended family. Momma Jo loved you all.

The family will gather for graveside services and interment at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm, with the Bro. Barry Bryant officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Josephine to The Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the Bryant family.