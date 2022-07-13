Jerry Ann Robbins Cranmore, age 80, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 10, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord Matthew 25:23

Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Marlow community in Anderson County, Tennessee. She was born May 15, 1942, to the late William B. “Bill” and Martha Wilson Robbins of Clinton, Tennessee. Jerry had a long career with Anderson County Schools as a substitute teacher, as well as the Cafeteria Manager at Marlow Elementary School. From there, she went on to work as the Office Manager for the late Richard Hughes, DMD in Oliver Springs, where she retired. Jerry also worked many years as the Anderson County Election Officer at the Marlow/Grand Oaks precinct.

Following her retirement, Jerry enjoyed lots of family time. She took joy in seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Watching them sing and play gave her great pleasure and she could always make them laugh. She was always up for a good road trip and took many of those with her husband, sisters, and children. Most recently, she was able to volunteer at the Choice’s Resource Center in Oak Ridge and was honored to do so.

She was a faithful member of Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, volunteered at Vacation Bible School with puppet shows, and led small groups of women into a deeper relationship with God. She loved interacting with people on all levels, as she had a special way of making everyone feel welcome and could reach out to just about anyone to witness or to just love on them.

Jerry was loved by many and will be remembered as a mentor, teacher of the Bible, and most of all a carrier of the gospel through song. You could always find her lifting up the Lord through her singing. If you knew her, you loved her. Her zeal for life was uplifting and her laughter was contagious. Jerry was ready to go to Heaven to meet her Savior, and often talked about what it would be like to come face to face with Him. She also looked forward to being reunited with the love of her life, Jess, and her son, Rusty. What a celebration must be taking place!

In addition to her parents, Jerry is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jess Cranmore, Jr., of 49 years; son, Jess “Rusty” Cranmore, III; brother, E.L. “Bud” Robbins; sisters and their spouses, Eva (Sooner) Jones, Johnny Lee Robbins, Willa (Charlie) Luke, and Mary Ruth (Howell) Duncan.

Jerry is survived by her daughter, Teresa Freels and husband, David; son, Bryan Cranmore and wife, April; daughter-in-law, Sandra Cranmore; grandchildren: Jessica (Luke) Stubbs, Andrea Beck, Jared (Hannah) Cranmore, Bryan Jr. “BJ” and Reese Cranmore, Dylan Mahan, Adam (Diana) Freels, Dustin (Kristi) Freels, Kristen (Alonzo) Howard, and Randall (Jorda) Freels; great grandchildren: Levi, Caraline, Loralei, and Copeland Stubbs, Adeline and Elizabeth Cranmore, McKenzie Queener, Seth Freels, Isaac Freels, Malik Howard, Ariel, Jordan, and Tristan Freels; sister-in-law, Barbara Robbins; a host of nieces, nephews, and lifelong friend, Brenda Hatton, all of whom she loved dearly.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Jerry’s honor on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Beech Park Baptist Church on Tri County Boulevard. Receiving of friends will be from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating. Graveside services will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on July 25, 2022 at 11:00 am.

