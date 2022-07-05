Jeffery Allen Lowe, age 37

Jeffery Allen Lowe, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 24th, 2022 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN.

Jeffery will be remembered as a high-spirited individual who loved life, and enjoyed it to the fullest. He was a kind soul and will be deeply missed.

Jeffery is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Sexton.

He is survived by his brother, Jamie Lynn Lowe of Clinton, TN; sister, Rhonda Rhodes (Jason) of Knoxville, TN; Aunt Patricia, and Uncle Billy Graham.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

