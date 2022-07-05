Jeffery Allen Lowe, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 24th, 2022 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN.

Jeffery will be remembered as a high-spirited individual who loved life, and enjoyed it to the fullest. He was a kind soul and will be deeply missed.

Jeffery is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Sexton.

He is survived by his brother, Jamie Lynn Lowe of Clinton, TN; sister, Rhonda Rhodes (Jason) of Knoxville, TN; Aunt Patricia, and Uncle Billy Graham.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.