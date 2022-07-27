James William Ledford, 87, of Clinton

James William Ledford, age 87 of Clinton, went to his Heavenly reward on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

He proudly served 2 terms as a Sergeant with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. Jim later retired from Y-12 as a Mechanic after over 30 years of service. One of his greatest joys in life was making children laugh with his “duck voice.” Over the years, he became so well known for his duck voice and many people knew him as “Duck.” Jim’s passion was using his talent of singing for the Lord. He served as Choir Director for many different churches and often traveled to sing around this area.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Earl Ledford and Grace Crisp Ledford; son, Timothy Scott Ledford, “Little Tim”; grandson, Skyler Ledford. He was the last surviving member of 10 children.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Rose Marie Ledford; children, Timothy Scott Ledford, “Big Tim” (Danyel), Jared James Ledford, and Benjamin Eric Ledford (Stacey); grandchildren, Nathan, Sam (Kristen), Jamie, Lauren, Victor, Jordan, Gavin (Jackie), Jeffrey, Christian (Erin), Noah, Lucas, Conner, and Addy; great grandchildren, Jada, Xander, Ashton, and Little Skyler.

His sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The Ledford family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Joey Cagley officiating. Family and friends will meet at Anderson Memorial Gardens for a graveside service on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11 am with Pastor Robert Combs officiating.

