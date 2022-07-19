James Thomas Lindsay, age 85 of Heiskell passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his family. James was born November 21, 1936 in Campbell County to the late Dicey and Ernest Jackson. He played basketball at Jacksboro High School and had to quit at the age of 15 to help sharecrop with his family at John Hill Farm in Clinton. For several years he was the produce manager at the White Store in Clinton where he met the love of his life, Ruby. After working at White Store he worked for Coca-Cola, Vinylex, and then to Y-12/Union Carbide where he retired after 26 years of service. He had a love for cats and some of his favorites were Tommy, Michael, Timmy, Cocoa, Grizzle & Fat Mickey. James was a family man that had a loving and giving heart. Every year he had a garden that he was so proud of and took pride in giving his produce to friends, neighbors, and any of the less fortunate. In addition to his garden he loved yard work, fruit trees, nut trees, and sports. Anyone that knew James will remember him for the love he had for life, God, his family and especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his parents/aunt and uncle that adopted James at 2 months old, Robert & Lindsay Dellar; siblings, Ethel Johnson, Bonnie Vanhuss, Ruth Lovely, Mamie Underwood, Bessie McFarland, Avery Lindsay, Virgil Lindsay, Bill Jackson, Bobby Jackson, & Jackie Jackson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years as of May of 2022, Ruby Lindsay; children, Dr. Linda Marie Lindsay, Richard Lindsay & wife Jeanny, Magistrate Brenda Lindsay McDaniel & husband Mickey; grandchildren, Dr. Leslie Kimsey, Andrea Jimenez & husband Justin, Noelle Lewellen & husband Dan, Dr. Kayleigh Litton & husband Scott, Dr. Justin Lindsay & wife Natalie, Camber McDaniel and boyfriend, Caleb Burkhart; great grandchildren, Kaiden & Athena Jimenez, Hollister & Ellalie Kimsey, and Cael & Sloan Lewellen.

The family would like to thank his caretakers, Cheryl Julian, Darlene Hawk, Ansley Markcum, and Keith. They would also like to thank Methodist Medical Center’s RN’s Emily and Steven, Dr. Gillum, and Mark the Master Engineer who came by several times for encouragement.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, July 18, 2022 at Clinton First Wesleyan Church. His funeral service will follow with Rev. Marlin Hotle officiating. James graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Sartin Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com