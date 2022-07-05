Horace Grady Russell, age 66, passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Thursday, June 30th , 2022.

Horace has been a loving husband to his wife, Teresa, for 39 years and he loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially fishing, coon hunting, and working in the garden.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dorothy Russell; brothers, Anthony Keith Russell, Gary Allen Russell, and Frank Russell.

Horace is survived by the love of his life, Teresa Russell of Clinton, TN; sons, Jonathan Long (Melissa) of Clinton, TN, Steven A. Russell of Clinton, TN, Joseph G.Russell of Clinton, TN; daughters, Jennifer Wells (Jimmie) of Oak Ridge, TN,Samantha N. McCaffey of Clinton, TN; brothers, Joe Robert Russell of Toledo, OH,and Tim Russell (Jan) of MI; sisters, Janie Lawson (Ewell) of KY, Selena “Joey” Anderson (Kelly) of FL, Tina Orosz (Csaba) of Toledo, OH, Kathy Wagoner (Billy) of Toledo, OH, Carolyn Perkins of Jellico, KY; grandchildren, Daniel Moore, Cassandra Moore, Tyra Martin, Angelyna Long, Tristen Long, Lucas Northern, Brantley Russell, Ava McCaffey, Camyrn McCaffey, Kendra McCaffey, and Zoey Russell; great grandchildren, Brayleigh, Serenity, and Kalden. Horace is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.