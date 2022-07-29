Habitat application period opens July 31

Clinch River Habitat for Humanity’s open enrollment period for Anderson County begins Sunday, July 31.

To apply for a Habitat home, officials say that you need to go to the chapter’s website at www.clinchriverhfh.org and click on the open enrollment button.

Once there, click on the video presentation, which will explain the program, and what is expected of the applicant, along with a list of all the supporting documents that will need to be copied and returned with the application.

Those documents can be mailed to Clinch River Habitat for Humanity, 111 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, Attention: Laura, or dropped off at the office.