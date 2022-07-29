Habitat application period opens July 31

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 109 Views

Clinch River Habitat for Humanity’s open enrollment period for Anderson County begins Sunday, July 31.

To apply for a Habitat home, officials say that you need to go to the chapter’s website at www.clinchriverhfh.org and click on the open enrollment button.

Once there, click on the video presentation, which will explain the program, and what is expected of the applicant, along with a list of all the supporting documents that will need to be copied and returned with the application.

Those documents can be mailed to Clinch River Habitat for Humanity, 111 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, Attention: Laura, or dropped off at the office.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Unemployment up in all 95 TN counties, summer break cited as one reason why

Unemployment increased in all 95 Tennessee counties last month, according to information released Thursday by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.