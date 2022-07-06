Example of Big Creek Trail drainage improvement (Photo by GSMNP)

GSMNP: Big Creek Trail back open

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopened Big Creek Trail following an eight-week closure for a trail rehabilitation project. The park trail crew made much needed improvements along the entire 5.6-mile Big Creek Trail by repairing the tread surface and removing hazard trees.

Improvements included rehabilitating 97 drainage structures, reshaping 1,040 linear feet of trailside ditches, constructing a 24-foot bridge, and rehabilitating 530 feet of trail tread. The renovation improves overall trail safety and helps ensure the protection of natural resources along the popular horse and hiker trail. The trail crew completed the work a week ahead of schedule.

For more information about features along the Big Creek Trail, please visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/mouse-creek-falls.htm.  

