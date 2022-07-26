George Walter Smith, age 86 of Clinton

Obituaries

George Walter Smith, age 86 of Clinton was of the Baptist Faith and went home to be with his heavenly father on Friday, July 15, 2022 at The Waters of Clinton.  George was born February 19, 1936 in Clinton, TN to the late Jess and Axie Smith.  For many years George worked in the maintenance department for Anderson County School System.  Throughout his life George enjoyed fishing, hunting, and yardwork.  In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Howard Smith.

He is survived by his sister, Ruby Mack of Clinton; brother, Riley Smith of Clinton; special nephew, Floyd Marlin Mack; one daughter, two grandsons, several other nieces and nephews.

Friends and family can call at their convenience from 9:00 am-4:30 pm, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev. Gary Smith officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

