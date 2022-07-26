George Miller age 79, of Powell

George Miller age 79, of Powell went home to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.  For many years George pastored New Hope Baptist Church in Lake City for approximately 26 years and Community Baptist Church in Powell.  He was a veteran of the United States Army and was an avid fisherman.  He is preceded in death by his first wife, Deanna Kay Miller and parents, George N. and Clara Louise Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Miller of Powell; sister, Shirley Moore & husband Bill of Heiskell; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

