Final two days of early voting are here

Early voting for the August 4th state & federal primary and state and county general elections continues through this Saturday, July 30th.

On Thursday, 397 people voted, bringing the 12-day total to 4351. Of those who cast ballots on Thursday, 259 did so in the Republican primary, 130 in the Democratic primary, and eight voters bypassed both and voted only in the general election.

In Anderson County, you can vote today until 6 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville.

For local voting information, visit the Anderson County Election Commission website at www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, voters have two options, the Election Commission Office in Jacksboro today until 7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm, and at the Jellico Municipal Building today until 7 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

For more, visit www.campbellelections.com, where you can find a sample ballot, polling locations, election day hours and more.

There are four sites to vote early in Roane County:

Harriman… Harriman Community Center 631 Clinch St.

Kingston…Kingston Community Center 201 Patton Ferry Rd.

Rockwood…Rockwood Community Center 710 N. Chamberlain Ave.

Oak Ridge… First Christian Church 100 Gum Hollow Rd.

Polls in Roane County will be open until 5:00 this afternoon and from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday. For more, visit www.roaneelections.com.

For more on voting in the state of Tennessee, be sure to check out www.GoVoteTN.gov.