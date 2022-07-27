Elmira Freels of the Batley community, age 88

Elmira Freels of the Batley community, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Born in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Elmira moved to Tennessee at an early age where she lived the rest of her life. She attended New Mt. View Baptist Church.

She is proceeded in death her parents Vance and Annie Loflen; husband Alfred Wayne Freels; and son Michael Lynn Freels.

Elmira is survived by her children Stephen Freels of Clinton, and Barry Dean Freels (wife Rebecca) of Clinton; grandchildren Kara, Paige, Shanna, and Ashley & Jamie Dawson; great grandchildren Kaylee, Jordan, Lily, Bryce, Chase, Olivia, and Conner; special nephew and niece Don and Joyce Wood; also, by extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:00AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

