Education Foundation invites community to help “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies

The local Teacher Supply Depot, which supports teachers and educators in the Clinton city and Anderson County school systems, invites you to help them “Stuff the Bus” with donated school supplies over the tax-free weekend at the end of this month.

During the tax-free weekend July 29th through the 31st, when clothing items and school supplies valued at $100 or less per item and computers under $1500 will be sold sales tax-free, members of the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools will be at the Clinton Wal-Mart to greet customers and share with them what kinds of school supplies are needed at the Teacher Supply Depot. The depot provides free school supplies and other donated materials for educators in both systems to use in their classrooms and depends on the generosity of the community to keep the needed items on the shelves.

Here is a list of what organizers are looking for in the way of donations:

#2 pencils

24-count Crayola crayons

Notebook paper (both wide-ruled and college-ruled)

Dry erase markers (all colors)

Highlighters (all colors)

12-count colored pencils

Rubber bands

Paper clips

Bottles of Elmer’s glue

Glue sticks

Look for staff members from both the Clinton and Anderson County schools, as well as members of the Education Foundation’s Board of Directors on Friday, July 29th from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturday, July 30th from 9 am and 4 pm, at the Wal-Mart in Clinton.

For more information on the Education Foundation, or to make a donation to one of their many scholarships or other programs, follow this link.