Early voting update after 10 days

Early voting for the August 4th elections in Tennessee continues through this Saturday, July 30th.

On Tuesday (7/26), 390 people voted early in Anderson County, with 261 participating in the Republican primary, 112 in the Democratic primary, and another 17 who skipped the primaries and voted only in the county’s general election.

At the close of the polls Tuesday, which was the tenth day of early voting, 3538 Anderson Countians had already cast ballots in the election. Of those, 2472 people took part in the Republican primary, 930 votes have been cast in the Democratic primary, and 136 voters bypassed the primaries and only voted in the general election, which is headlined by races for all 16 seats on the County Commission.

In Anderson County, you can vote early weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville.

The deadline to request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail in the August 4th elections is this Thursday, July 28th.

For local voting information, visit the Anderson County Election Commission website at www.acelect.com, and for more on voting in the state of Tennessee, be sure to check out www.GoVoteTN.gov.