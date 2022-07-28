Early voting rolls into final days

Early voting for the August 4th state & federal primary and state and county general elections continues through this Saturday, July 30th.

On Wednesday, 416 people hit the polls in Anderson County, with 286 voting in the Republican primary, 119 in the Democratic primary, and 11 voting solely in the general election. At the close of the polls on Wednesday, which was the 11th day of the early voting period, 3954 people had voted in advance of next week’s election. Of those, 2758 have taken part in the Republican primary, 1049 have participated in the Democratic primary, and 147 people have skipped both in favor of the general election, which as we have pointed out, includes races for all 16 seats on the County Commission and Sheriff.

In Anderson County, you can vote early weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville. The deadline to request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail in the August 4th elections is this Thursday, July 28th.

For local voting information, visit the Anderson County Election Commission website at www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, voters can cast ballots at the Election Commission Office at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, or at the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

Early voting hours at the Election Commission Office in Jacksboro are Monday throughThursday, from 9 am to 4 pm, Friday from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. Hours at the Jellico Municipal Building are Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm, Friday from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

For more, visit www.campbellelections.com, where you can find a sample ballot, polling locations, election day hours and more. There are four sites to vote early in Roane County:

Harriman… Harriman Community Center 631 Clinch St.

Kingston…Kingston Community Center 201 Patton Ferry Rd.

Rockwood…Rockwood Community Center 710 N. Chamberlain Ave.

Oak Ridge… First Christian Church 100 Gum Hollow Rd.

For more, visit www.roaneelections.com.

For more on voting in the state of Tennessee, be sure to check out www.GoVoteTN.gov.