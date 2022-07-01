Drayton Hawkins tapped to take over Oak Ridge High School

The Oak Ridge School system announced Wednesday that Drayton Hawkins has been hired as the next principal at Oak Ridge High School.

Hawkins was selected by a committee made up of teachers and administrators to be the new principal at the high school.

Hawkins is a 24-year veteran of education, having taught seventh-grade students for eight years and serving as an administrator in Haywood and Lauderdale counties as well as in the Oak Ridge school system.

Hawkins currently resides in Oak Ridge with his wife, Krystal and his youngest son, Aiden. His oldest son, Drayton Jr. is a resident of Brownsville, Tennessee.

Oak Ridge HS Principal Drayon Hawkins (Photo by ORS)

Hawkins is a graduate of Ripley High School, in Ripley, Tennessee, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Tennessee State University, and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University. He is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Educational Leadership program at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is a graduate of the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) Prospective Superintendents Academy.

In the release, Hawkins said, “I am extremely excited about this opportunity. I look forward to continuing the tradition of academic and athletic excellence at ORHS. I am humbled to be chosen to lead such a prestigious high school and positively contribute to the Oak Ridge community.”