Donald “Gene” Gray, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Sweetwater Hospital. He was born July 1, 1946 in Tipton County and was a faithful member and Senior Deacon of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion. Gene retired after 30 years as an Industrial Electrician at Buckeye Technology in Memphis. He was also a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War and was the sole survivor of the River Patrol. Gene loved fly fishing and was also an avid reader.

Preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Velma Cleo Gray; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Norman & Anita Ballard; brother-in-law, Jerry Ballard.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 49 years Gilda Ballard Gray of Kingston

Daughter Jennifer Gray Phillips & husband, Sam of Kingston

Grandchildren Nikki Phillips of Spartanburg, SC

Jacob Phillips & wife, Christina of Lenoir City

Great-grandchildren Chase Cothran and Chloe Phillips

Brother Wilbert Gray of Paramount, CA

Sisters Mary Tishmack of Morristown, AZ

Joy Griffin of Wichita Falls, TX

Sisters-in-law Norma Price of Bartlett

Janet Mitchell & husband, Allen of Cordova

Tommye Ballard of Cordova

Many nieces, nephews, extended family members & dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Adrian Jones officiating. Family & friends will meet at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 13,2022 at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Roane Memorial Gardens for a 11:000 am, graveside service.

