Details on all 3 TN sales tax holidays

Mark your calendars! It’s time to get ready to save, with three sales tax holidays in 2022.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved two additional one-time holidays this year, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place each year at the end of July. During these holiday periods, Tennesseans do not have to pay state or local sales tax on certain items, saving up to 10 percent on some purchases.

The details of the three sales tax holidays are:

Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers (July 29- July 31): During this holiday weekend, clothing prices under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included. Read more about the traditional sales tax holiday here .

. Food and Food Ingredients (August 1- August 31): During this month-long holiday, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food. For more information, read important notice #22-10 .

. Gun Safes and Safety Equipment (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023): The legislature extended this holiday an additional fiscal year. During this period, retail sales of gun safes and certain gun safety devices are exempt from sales and use tax. For more information, read important notice #22-06 .

Learn more information about all the sales tax holidays by visiting www.tntaxholiday.com. You can also emailrevenue.support@tn.gov or call 615-253-0600 with questions.