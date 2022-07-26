David Matthew Hillard, age 43

David Matthew Hillard, age 43, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Thursday, July 21st , 2022. David enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, aggravating people, building things, camping, and swimming. He will be remembered for his big heart and the love he had for his family.

David is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Lowe, and his sister, Gloria Sue Goodman.

He is survived by his father, David Seiber of Clinton, TN; mother, Helen Marie Echnoz of Clinton, TN; wife, Jamie Hillard of Polk County, TN; “Mom”, Naomi Boley of Clinton, TN; son, Andrew Hillard of Polk County, TN; daughters, Stephanie Hillard of NC, Rachel Compton of Decatur, TN, Jessica Hillard of Cleveland, TN; brothers, Dennis Hillard of Clinton, TN, Curtis Lowe of Clinton, TN, Lane Lowe of Clinton, TN; sisters, Amanda Seiber (Joshua) of Clinton, TN, April Brown Seiber of Knoxville, TN, Arlene Armes (Robert) of Knoxville, TN, Donna Lowe of Clinton, TN. David is also survived by his special friend, Toni Rutherford, and three grandchildren.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will later be announced by Jones Mortuary, LLC.

