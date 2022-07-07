Cronan to headline ‘Purses & Pearls’ benefit

The Anderson County Chamber has announced that University of Tennessee Athletic Director Emeritus Joan Cronan will be the guest speaker at a luncheon that will raise money for college scholarships.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd from 11 am to 1 pm at the Anderson County campus of Faith Promise Church at 1115 North Charles Seivers Boulevard, and will feature lunch and a live designer purse and pearl jewelry auction conducted by Bear Stephenson, to support the Anderson County Chamber’s Purses & Pearls Scholarships, three of which are awarded each year to female high school senior pursuing professional careers. The event will be emceed by WATE-TV anchor Tearsa Smith.

For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase your ticket(s) at $50 each, please follow this link.

See a preview of the auction, by clicking here.