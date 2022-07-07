Cronan to headline ‘Purses & Pearls’ benefit

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 48 Views

The Anderson County Chamber has announced that University of Tennessee Athletic Director Emeritus Joan Cronan will be the guest speaker at a luncheon that will raise money for college scholarships.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd from 11 am to 1 pm at the Anderson County campus of Faith Promise Church at 1115 North Charles Seivers Boulevard, and will feature lunch and a live designer purse and pearl jewelry auction conducted by Bear Stephenson, to support the Anderson County Chamber’s Purses & Pearls Scholarships, three of which are awarded each year to female high school senior pursuing professional careers. The event will be emceed by WATE-TV anchor Tearsa Smith.

For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase your ticket(s) at $50 each, please follow this link.

See a preview of the auction, by clicking here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CRCTU holding river cleanup event Saturday

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Big River Clean Up on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.